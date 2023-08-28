Albertville city employees will earn extra time off if they participate in a blood drive next week.
During a city council meeting Monday night, Albertville City Councilmen granted additional vacation hours to any employee who participates in the annual Albertville vs. Boaz blood drive.
The drive will he held Aug. 29 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Albertville Depot, and at the Boaz Rec Center on Aug. 30 during the same hours.
In other business, councilmembers also:
• Postponed a public hearing for a request from Beck Holdings LLC to rezone property on South Broad Street from R-1 to R-8.
The rezoning would allow the developer to build four garden homes on the property. However, nearby neighbors voiced concerns over increased traffic and having four driveways coming out onto the street in a small area, said Mayor Tracy Honea.
“It will be easier to try to come to some type of resolution now while it is in the planning stages than it will be later on when construction starts,” he said.
The closest cross street to the property is Bobo Street.
The public hearing will be rescheduled.
• Approved a resolution to purchase property at 319 White Oak Road at a cost of $200,000 for future expansion at the Albertville Regional Airport and authorized Honea to sign all necessary documents.
• Approved a resolution for the Transportation Plan. The plan is part of the Rebuild Alabama Act.
City leaders anticipate an allocation from the Rebuild Alabama Act fund of approximately $125,250 with increasing allocations for upcoming fiscal years.
The funds received will be used to fund maintenance and improvement of city roads, including the resurfacing of Lexington Avenue, Vickie Drive and Northridge Trace.
The council will next meet Sept. 11. The meeting was moved from its usual first Monday of the month due to the Labor Day holiday. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.