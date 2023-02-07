Football fanatics in the United States are big fans of chicken wings at most Super Bowl parties. In recent years, consumers had difficulty finding their poultry at supermarkets. Even if they were successful, the wings were significantly more expensive. However, in 2023, chicken wing prices are low and inventory is high. It's safe to say football fanatics won't have to fly blind with chicken thighs or legs because wings are in stock.

According to Dennis Brothers, an Alabama Cooperative Extension System associate professor, chicken wing prices in 2021 and 2022 were at an all-time high.

