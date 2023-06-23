In honor of her two decades of service to the Marshall County EMA, the Emergency Operations Center has now been named the “Anita McBurnett Emergency Operations Center.”
McBurnett served as the Marshall County EMA Director from 2005 until her retirement in July 2022.
She passed away in January of this year following a long illness.
The Marshall County Commission made the vote unanimously in April to name the EMA’s base of operations after McBurnett.
Blake Farmer, current EMA Director, worked with McBurnett for over a decade when he was part of the Rescue Team.
“The Rescue Team falls under the EMA. So, we worked very close together for a long time,” he recalled. “We are very fortunate for what we have here, and we owe it all to Anita and the Marshall County Commission.”
He said once the building was bought by the County Commission, she made it what it is today.
Farmer said he believed the EOC being named after Anita was deserving.
“She fought hard for this building to be the EMA. She took a lot of interest in this and it was like her family. No matter what, she was here. Anytime something was going on, this is where you would find her.”
Making a difference in people’s lives drove Anita from a career redesigning solid rocket motors to a career in emergency management.
During her school years at Lincoln High School, she enjoyed mentoring younger students, played on sports teams, travel softball and was drum major.
It was that spirit of teamwork, her organizational skills and her ability to coordinate efficiently that drew her to a job in the EMA.
“Anita was a pillar of the EMA community,” said current EMA Director Blake Farmer.
“She was not just dedicated to local EMA, but to EMA in the whole state. She was an advocate for everybody. Her main thing was to always be prepared.
“She always said ‘Be prepared for the worst and hope for the best.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.