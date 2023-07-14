The town of Asbury is rallying around one of its own as they battle cancer.
Kalie Childress, counselor of Asbury Elementary School, has recently been diagnosed with Triple-Negative Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Breast Cancer.
A Kickball Tournament Benefit will be held on July 21st and July 22nd.
Childress, who during a self-exam found something concerning, went to her doctor for further evaluation.
“They recommended a biopsy, which was on May 9,” Childress recalled. “I’ll never forget it because it was the Friday before Mother’s Day. On May 12th, they called and told me it was cancer.”
Childress said hearing those words, her world stood still.
“It’s like everything stopped. I was just listening to the doctor and everything that she had known about what I had. Thinking back, it seemed like nothing was moving, I was just listening to her.”
A 12-week treatment plan started on June 14th.
Those treatments were stopped after only 2 rounds due to the extreme side effects she experienced.
“I ran a very high fever, 104. Was so fatigued and then the joint pain started,” she continued. “The pain was so bad I couldn’t even get out of bed.”
Childress is now undergoing a stronger form of chemo treatment and will continue until her doctors feel she can go back to the prior treatment.
Going through so much in a short period of time and knowing her community has taken up her fight to show support, almost leaves Childress speechless.
“It’s just been a blessing in so many ways,” she said, fighting back tears. “Having all these people form my community to come out and stand behind me and rally behind me. It’s been a blessing to me and my family. All the love and support they have shown me and shown my family, when I say this, unexpected. The amount of love was so unexpected but what a blessing it’s been.”
The Asbury Rec League will host the “Kalie Kicks Cancer” Benefit at the Asbury Football/Softball Field.
Gate fee is $3, children 12 and under are free, as well as anyone playing in the tournaments will get in free of charge.
There are two age classifications.
12 and under, does not have to be co-ed to be a team.
13 and above, does have to be co-ed to be a team.
Adult teams are $75, 12 and under teams are $20.
10 player teams with 2 women minimum.
Deadline for teams is Monday, July 17th.
Trophies and medals will be given for 1st and 2nd places.
T-shirts will be sold, food trucks will be on site as well as various other fundraising activities.
All proceeds from the day will go to benefit the Childress family.
For more information or to register your team, contact Jason Hudgins, (256) 673-0159.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.