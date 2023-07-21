A Joppa man faces serious charges after allegedly traveling to Boaz to meet a child for sex.
According to Boaz Police, John Thomas Taylor III, 32, of Joppa, was arrested and charged with traveling to meet a minor for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child and transmitting obscene material to a child.
Police say Taylor traveled to Boaz in an attempt to meet a minor for sex. He was taken into custody without incident.
The Boaz Police Department offered thanks to the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the case.
