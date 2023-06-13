On Wednesday, May 31, 2023, a new CAJA Volunteer was sworn in by Judge Jay Mastin as a Court Appointed Juvenile Advocate following completion of the 30-hour pre-service training. The new volunteer is Teryn Hill from Boaz. Teryn answered the call to be an advocate for children and recently completed CAJA’s training class.
Teryn joins our network of volunteer advocates who stand up for abused and neglected children, giving them a voice in an overburdened child welfare system that is hard-pressed to meet their individual needs.
CAJA volunteers are appointed by the court to conduct independent investigations, report their findings, and serve as "a child’s voice in court." Children with a CAJA volunteer find safe, permanent homes more quickly, are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system, and do better in school. CAJA volunteers are making a profound difference in the lives of the children they serve.
At CAJA of Marshall County, we believe that working together, we can end abuse and neglect so that every child has a chance to thrive. CAJA volunteers include everyday citizens - teachers, businesspeople, retirees, and grandparents – who are willing to participate in an in-depth training program, commit to advocate for their assigned child while the case is in the family court system, are able to pass a criminal and Child Protective Services background check, and are over the age of 21.
We are currently accepting applications for our next training class. Visit www.cajaofmarshall.org for more info and to download an application or call the CAJA office at 256-878-1445.
