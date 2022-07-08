A routine traffic stop resulted in a cache of drugs taken off the streets in Boaz Wednesday.
According to Boaz Police, officers conducted a routine traffic stop on a drive failing to wear a seatbelt.
Seized as part of the stop were 17 individual baggies containing 217.0 grams of suspected methamphetamine; one clear bag containing a quarter gram of cocaine; one clear bag with 2.52 grams of marijuana; eight Oxycodone pills; two Suboxone pills; two loaded syringes containing methamphetamine; a marijuana grinder; and two glass smoking pipes.
The unnamed driver was charged with drug trafficking, illegal possession of marijuana and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia.
The case was turned over to the Marshall County Drug Task Force. No additional information will be released at this time.
