MONTGOMERY – Prior to the April 26 launch of its new state-of-the-art system, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division will conduct two online community meetings via Microsoft Teams providing the citizens of Alabama an opportunity to ask questions and learn more about the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System, simply known as LEADS.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “Not only will LEADS consolidate multiple legacy driver license systems into one integrated, modern system, but it will further protect Alabama citizens’ personal information and enhance our customer service. This project has taken a tremendous amount of dedication from ALEA’s Driver License employees and is yet another example of our Agency’s mission of providing quality service for all, as well as a continued focus on improving communication and technology.”
ALEA’s Driver License Division has scheduled two Microsoft Teams meetings* at the following times:
Southern half of Alabama: Monday, April 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Northern half of Alabama: Wednesday, April 6, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
With the LEADS launch scheduled for April 26, the Agency reminds the public its Driver License Examining Offices must close statewide, and its online services will be temporarily unavailable from April 18 to April 25, for the new system to be installed along with the current system’s data to be converted into LEADS. During the temporary closure, however, ALEA Driver License Examiners, will be available to administer Class D and CDL Road Skills Tests. Please note that citizens who complete road skills tests will not be issued a copy of their license until offices are reopened. County offices will remain open during the transitional period but strictly for revenue and probate services.
To join the meetings, follow the instructions below:
Northern half of Alabama: 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 6
(Includes Lamar, Fayette, Walker, Winston, Marion, Franklin, Lawrence, Colbert, Lauderdale, Limestone, Morgan, Cullman, Blount, Madison, Jackson, Dekalb, Cherokee, Etowah, Marshall, Jefferson, Shelby, St. Clair, Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega, Clay, and Randolph.)
Call in (audio only): +1-312-549-8313,,646213323# United States, Chicago Phone Conference ID: 646 213 323#
For more information, visit www.alea.gov/dps/driver-license/leads.
