ALBERTVILLE – Tuesday’s Albertville Board of Education meeting marked the final meeting for Dr. Boyd English, the district’s superintendent for the past six years.
Dr. English’s last day with the district is Friday. He’ll be succeeded in that position by Interim Superintendent Todd Watkins, the district’s current assistant superintendent.
Board President Bobby Stewart said English has been an important part in shaping the district into what it is today and has been an exceptional leader in navigating the changes that the district has faced over the past several years.
Applications for superintendent are still being accepted through 5 p.m. on July 3. More information is available at albertk12.org. Finalists will be announced at the July 18 board meeting. The new superintendent will be selected at the Aug. 15 board meeting.
Also, during the meeting, the board:
• Approved the meeting minutes from the May 16, May 25 and June 1 board meetings.
• Approved the updated fundraising revenue for June.
• Approved the listing of inventory to be recycled and deleted.
• Approved the job descriptions for migrant program specialist, school social worker and migrant Pre-K teacher.
• Approved an update to the 2023-2024 salary schedule.
• Approved the following personnel items:
Retirements/Resignations
1. Katheryn Maynard, AIS special education teacher, effective June 23.
2. Emily Starnes, APS elementary teacher, effective June 23.
3. Emily Jackson, AKPK kindergarten teacher, effective July 31.
4. Kasey Wood, AIS elementary teacher, effective June 27.
5. Amber Knight, AIS EL teacher, effective June 27.
Supplement Resignations
1. Ashley Burns, AES leadership team, effective June 8.
2. Ashley Burns, AES federal programs liaison, effective June 8. 3. Kasey Wood, AIS leadership team, effective June 27.
Transfers (Effective Aug. 1 unless otherwise noted)
1. Austin McCullars, from AES elementary teacher to APS physical education teacher, replacing Jared Woodham and pending certification.
2. Ashley Burns, from ARI instructional coach at AES to AMS technology education teacher, replacing Lori Starnes.
3. Courtney Hallford, from APS elementary teacher to ARI instructional coach at AES, replacing Ashley Burns.
4. Amy Whitten, from AKPK CNP worker to AIS CNP assistant manager, replacing Amanda Shedd.
5. Kimberly Daniel, from CNP assistant manager at AES to CNP worker at AKPK, replacing Amy Whitten.
6. Julie Smith, from 9-month counselor at AMS to 10-month counselor at AMS, effective July 20.
7. Major Deacon, from secondary education teacher at AHS to physical education teacher at AHS, replacing Deidra Cox.
8. Jacob Davis, from social studies teacher at AMS to social science teacher at AHS, replacing Ryan Cox.
Employments (Effective Aug. 1)
1. Brandy Hunt, elementary teacher at AES, replacing Veronica Dunn and pending certification.
2. Jasmin Villanueva, 9-month secretary at AES, replacing Cynthia Clark.
3. Samantha Argo, ELA teacher at AHS, replacing Kelsey Dumas.
4. Lauren Kreuze, special education teacher at AES.
5. Jonathan Alexander, computer science teacher at AHS, replacing Sandra Jarmon and pending certification.
6. Rickey Watson, special education teacher at AHS, replacing Kenneth Colvin.
7. Joseph Johnson, ELA teacher at AHS, replacing Sara Argiro.
8. Veronica Long, elementary teacher at AIS, replacing Lindsey Duquette.
9. Summer McKinney, elementary teacher at AES, replacing Haley Thacker.
10. Heath Lovell, social science teacher at AMS, replacing Jefforey Morgan.
11. Brittani Scott, kindergarten teacher at AKPK, replacing Brittney Hood.
12. Lisa Williams, 9-month counselor at AES, replacing Lisa Norton and pending certification.
13. Amanda Gilbert, elementary teacher at AIS.
TEAMS Contracts (Effective July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2024)
1. Joshua McClendon, advanced TEAMS math teacher at AHS, replacing Mary Mulkey.
2. James Nelson, advanced TEAMS science teacher at AHS, replacing Deidra Cox.
3. Shelby Brothers, transferring from math teacher at AHS to preliminary TEAMS math teacher at AHS.
4. Caitlyn Dickie, transferring from math teacher at AHS to preliminary TRAMS math teacher at AHS.
5. Mallory Landen, advanced TEAMS sixth grade science teacher at AIS.
6. Sarah Howell, advanced TEAMS sixth grade science teacher at AIS.
7. Daniel Williams, advanced TEAMS math teacher at AMS.
8. Marlo Holley, advanced TEAMS science teacher at AMS.
9. Kristin Elkins, advanced TEAMS science teacher at AMS.
10. Nancy Satterfield, advanced TEAMS science teacher at AMS.
11. Alexandria Moses, advanced TEAMS math teacher at AHS.
12. Karen Kirk, advanced TEAMS math teacher at AHS.
13. Stephen Owens, advanced TEAMS science teacher at AHS.
14. Jeri Martin, advanced TEAMS science teacher at AHS.
15. Jeremy Cunningham, advanced TEAMS science teacher at AHS.
Supplement Assignments (Effective Aug. 1 unless otherwise noted)
1. Haley Bearden, federal programs liaison at AKPK, replacing Steven Hudgins, effective July 20.
2. Melissa Carroll, leadership team at AES, replacing Carrie Dixon.
3. Audra Sanders, leadership team at AES, replacing Karina Harris.
4. Melanie Gibson, leadership team at AES, replacing Erin Lang.
Other
1. Lisa Shell, to work five additional days providing new curriculum and assessment planning, to be paid at her daily rate by AKPK, effective July 17-July 21.
2. Andrew Tidmore, to work five additional days for crisis management planning, revise the student handbook, and to prepare staff duty schedules, to be paid at his daily rate by AMS, effective June 28 - July 18.
