Humans aren’t the only ones experiencing hardships as food prices continue to soar.
The ever popular “Woofstock,” a dog food collection drive for the Second Chance Animal Shelter, has seen its lowest donation numbers yet.
In 2022, over 30,000 pounds of dog food were collected, breaking a state record. With only one week left to collect donations, they only have a little over 7,400 pounds of dog food so far.
“As of this morning, we have 315 dogs at our shelter and they need to be fed,” said owner, Doug McGee.
McGee said every day they pour around three hundred pounds of food into the bowls at the shelter.
“Food for one day costs a little over $200, so this drive is an opportunity to fill the pantry and gather enough food to help us last through the summer. Dog food costs about 75 cents a pound, so $30 will buy 42 pounds. We know things have went up and pockets are tight now. What used to cost us $19 now costs us $28. We just appreciate everything that the community is doing for our dogs.”
If you make a donation of 40 pounds or more, you also get a free limited edition Woofstock 2023 t-shirt.
“Last year, over thirty thousand pounds of food were donated and we would like to challenge everyone to make this happen again,” continued McGee. “There is still a week left to donate and during the last week of last year, we were able to collect another 10,000 pounds. So, we are still very hopeful.”
Recommended Dry Dog Food Donations:
Purina Dog Show
Purina Puppy Chow
Retriever Mini Chunks
Pure Balance
Purina One
Donations can be brought to the WQSB studios at US Hwy 431, Albertville or the Second Chance Shelter at 130 County Road 398, Boaz.
For questions or to make a donation by phone, contact (256) 561-2411
Second Chance Animal Shelter PayPal Account: 2ndchanceshelter2008@gmail.com.
