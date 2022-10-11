Gas prices are on the rise again in Alabama and across the country following a steady decline from record summer highs.

Public relations and marketing director for Alabama AAA Clay Ingram said a tight fuel supply and increasing global demand are partly to blame for the increase, but the war in Ukraine and the recent decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut back oil production is making matters worse.

