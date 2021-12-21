A former Sardis City Police Officer was arrested this week on identity theft.
Deputies say that 32-year-old Robert Warren Sandusky, of Oneonta, was arrested by the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office and charged with identity theft.
Sandusky allegedly used Sardis City’s name and federal tax ID number to obtain services from March 2017 until now.
He did not have permission from Sardis City or the administration’s knowledge to use the numbers.
Sandusky was a former employee of Sardis City but hasn’t been employed there in several years.
Sandusky turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20 and posted a $5,000 bond.
