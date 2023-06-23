A local food pantry is struggling with bare shelves and they are asking for the community’s help.
Linda Henry, Director of the Marshall County Christian Services, says she can never remember the shelves being this empty.
“In the 23 years, I can never remember not having green beans and corn,” Henry said. “Even during COVID when we were seeing 700 families a week, we always had food. At that time the community and businesses were able to rally together. In my opinion, the economy has finally hit our community and our givers financially. It’s breaking my heart.”
The Marshall County Christian Services has two locations, Albertville and Arab, Henry said both are struggling.
“When our doors are open, we see about 50 families a day that need food and it’s growing,” she continued. “Our walk-in freezers are bare. Grocery prices have tripled in the last six months. I believe it’s hit everyone.”
Henry said she was able to take a donation and purchase groceries from a food bank in Huntsville for 14 cents a pound.
“I spent close to $1,000. It’s enough on the shelves for one week, I hope,” she continued. “We had 3 people that came and needed vouchers for gas to get to work and I was proud that they had a job and wanted to go. Glad we could help them. But we haven’t been able to use our Benevolence Fund to help those who need it with lights or rent because everything that comes in the door, we put towards buying groceries. We are struggling.”
Christian Women’s Job Corp. started in 1999. They merged with Arab in May 2005 and became Marshall County Christian Services. They not only have a food pantry but a thrift store as well. They have volunteer instructors that teach life skills, job skills and can help those who need it, get their GED. Next classes start in August.
Suggested donations for food boxes include:
Canned Vegetables
Canned Meats
Canned Fruit
Cake mixes
Cookies
Peanut Butter
Jelly
Macaroni & Cheese
Dried beans
Rice
Cooking Oil
Crackers
Canned soups
Cereal
Pop Tarts
Oatmeal
Grits
Flour, Meal, Sugar
Coffee, Tea
Jello
Hamburger Helper
Instant Potatoes
Pasta Dinners
Condiments: ketchup, mayonnaise, pickles
Evaporated Milk
Dry Milk
Bottled Water
Juice Boxes
Food can be dropped off at either Second Chance Food Pantry at 217 S. Cahill Road in Albertville or TESA Food Pantry at 242 South Main Street in Arab. Financial donations can be mailed to MCCS P.O. Box 1463 Albertville, AL 35950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.