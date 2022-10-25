The National League of Junior Cotillions, Greater Marshall County Chapter, has announced the student assistants for the 2022-2023 season: Blair Glassco, senior at Guntersville High School, Hayden Belle Morrow, sophomore at Guntersville High School, Hunter Taylor, senior at Guntersville High School, Samuel Wright, sophomore at Guntersville High School, and Connor Washburn, senior at Boaz High School.
“Student assistants are a vital part of our cotillion program, and we are delighted to have this group of young men and women assist,” said Laura Braswell, director of the local Junior Cotillion.
