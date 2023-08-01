The 12th annual Corks and Chefs fundraiser raised over $50,000 Monday, July 31st to help Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound (CASA) and the Child Advocacy Center of Marshall County (CAC).
CASA is an agency that helps elderly people in our community with transportation, wheelchair ramps, heaters and air conditioners, minor home repairs and so much more. The CAC offers hope to the many hurting children we have in our community.
Corks and Chefs is a fundraiser that Shirley Holland, CAC fundraising chairperson and executive director of CASA, started 12 years ago. Holland and Leslie Wright teamed up to raise money for both organizations by hosting a silent and live auction. Profits are split 50/50 between the two. People are able to help both agencies with one donation, said Holland. Monday night was the first time that live music was played. Mike Wiggins was in charge of music on Monday night. “Lots of people donated their time and sound systems,” commented Shirley Holland.
Local restaurants such as Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Boaz Café/ Dales BBQ, Char Burger, Fire by the Lake, Jax Bar and Grill, Jefferson’s, Julia’s Mexican Restaurant, La Michoacán Ice Cream Shop, Local Joe’s BBQ, Market and Catering, Mar Y Tierra Mexican Cuisine, Morgan House Delicatessen, Tanner Farms Bakery and Deli and Therapy at 350° all generously prepared and served food to no cost to the organizations.
The restaurants were judged by Marshall County District Judge Mitch Floyd, Marshall County Assistant D.A. Adam Culbert and South Towne Realtor Mike Mostella. Overall best was Mar Y Tierra, runner up was Tanner Farms Bakery, best debut was Boaz Café and people’s choice was Therapy at 350°.
This year’s live auction was emceed by Nathanial and Anna Frederick. The luxury auction items were beach trips, spa treatments, Auburn football tickets, jewelry, paintings and much more. A cash prize was also won by Cher Galloni. This year was the best year that Corks and Chefs has had as they raised over $50,000.
The Jerry Mosley “Helping Hands” award was presented to Torrey Whitaker and Steve Pendergrast for time, talent, equipment and appliances donated for three weeks in February during the largest project that CASA has ever done. The project prevented a local woman from being homeless. Leslie Wright was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award for her work as director of the CAC.
CASA and the CAC are grateful for everyone who showed up and donated their time, talent and money Monday night and look forward to next year’s Corks and Chefs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.