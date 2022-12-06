GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. — An Arab man remains in the Marshall County Jail following an investigation into a stolen utility trailer and commercial burglary.
Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims said investigators from his office received information on Nov. 18 regarding a utility trailer stolen from DeKalb County.
During the investigation, deputies determined the trailer theft was possibly linked to a commercial burglary in Guntersville.
Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and Guntersville Police Department recovered the stolen trailer — valued at $5,000 — and approximately $20,000 in property taken with the trailer and additional property taken during a residential burglary in Scant City, Sims said.
“The owner/victim of the stolen trailer played an instrumental part in this investigation and was able to gather information from social media which led to the identification of a suspect,” Sims said.
Adam Lake, 32, of Arab, was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree receiving stolen property, bondsman process and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is currently housed in the Marshall County Jail under $38,500 in bonds.
Sims said the investigation into the theft and burglary remains open and active. Additional arrests are expected, he said.
