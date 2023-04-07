GUNTERSVILLE – A shortage of qualified meat cutters is leaving Alabama grocery stores and butcher shops desperate for skilled workers. That labor shortfall can also impact the price shoppers pay for their favorite cuts of meat.

To fill the gap in qualified workers, the Alabama Community College System has developed a new course to train the next generation of meat cutters. The pilot program for the course took place this week at the Foodland Plus grocery store in Guntersville, where six students got hands-on training they’ll need for jobs as master meat cutters. Now that the pilot is complete, the training will soon be available at community colleges across the state.

