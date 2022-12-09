BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz Retail Center will soon look much different after the city council Monday night approved a $4.2 million bid for renovations.

The bid, awarded to Bennett Building, was the lone bid received by the city after advertisement. The company proposed a base bid of $4 million with a bid envelope adjustment of $266,894.00, per city records.

