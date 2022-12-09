BOAZ, Ala. — The Boaz Retail Center will soon look much different after the city council Monday night approved a $4.2 million bid for renovations.
The bid, awarded to Bennett Building, was the lone bid received by the city after advertisement. The company proposed a base bid of $4 million with a bid envelope adjustment of $266,894.00, per city records.
Planned renovations will be specifically for buildings within the Boaz Retail Center, also commonly referred to as the former outlet center area.
The buildings currently home to Frank’s Thunder Alley bowling alley and Italian restaurant Tre Regazzi’s will be renovated to have a “whole new exterior,” said Kerry Walls, who works in Boaz’s Economic Development office.
“We’re planning to rip all the exterior siding and roof off the bowling alley building,” Walls told The Reporter in a recent interview. “It’s going to have a new brick facade around the exterior. It’s going to have a new standing seam metal roof. New railings. Columns wrapped with rock. New signage. It’s going to look a lot similar to the shooting range building, except brick coloring which will look similar to recreation center.”
Renovations to the building home to Tre Regazzi’s would also look similar to the Alabama Firearms Academy building next door, he said. The firearms facility was scheduled to host a grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
In other business, the council:
• Adopted a resolution to award the bid for Boaz Public Library’s roof replacement project to GMC Blue Service, Inc. in the amount of $86,162, and award the company Alternate Bid No. 1 in the amount of $3,251. GMC Blue Service’s bid was one of eight total bids; however, two bidding companies “did not fill out bid envelope as instructed.” A lower bid of $79,500 was submitted by JMR Roofing, but officials said the company did not include a bid bond and had no state license number.
• Adopted a resolution to authorize the purchase of a Sand Pro 3040, QAS Nail Drag, and AutoMat Drag Mat from Jerry Pate Turf & Irrigation for a total of $30, 639.98 for equipment, dealer prep, and delivery. This equipment is being purchased from Jerry Pate Turf & Irrigation through Omnia contract number 2017025 and Omnia Participant number 5372560.
• Held a public hearing “ascertaining, fixing and determining the amount of assessment to be charged as a lien on the property located at 16 Pleasant Hill Cutoff Road, Boaz, Ala., Parcel ID No. 05-01-12-0-001-024.004” to consider a resolution assessing costs and a lien in the amount of $5,319.01. However, the council later voted to reject the resolution due to an error in the proposed cost of demolition. The item is will return to the council’s Jan. 9 agenda.
• Appointed Jamie Bliss to the Boaz Alcohol License Review Committee through Nov. 2, 2025.
• Approved the accounts payable voucher dated Nov. 28, totaling $46,672.69.
Heard a proclamation for Alexander Ford’s 50th anniversary in business, and another for Arbor Day, to be celebrated Dec. 6.
• Entered into executive session to discuss “future economic development.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.