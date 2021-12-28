ALBERTVILLE – Tyson Foods Albertville team members are sharing the holiday spirit by collecting hundreds of toys for the local U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. This is the 15th consecutive year that the facility has collected toys for the organization. The donations will be distributed by Marine Corp. Toys for Tots in Huntsville.
“At Tyson, we have a long-standing relationship with Toys for Tots and enjoy helping with this annual project,” said Clint Graves, Albertville Plant Manager, Tyson Foods. “Knowing the joy that’s brought to children who otherwise may not get the full Christmas experience is important to us. Our team looks forward to contributing to the wonder and magic of the holiday season once again – we appreciate our great partnership with Toys for Tots and their valuable work in the community.”
The primary goal of The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is to help bring the joy of Christmas, sending a message of hope to America’s less fortunate children through the gift of a new toy. The program ensures that families in the local community can have a Christmas filled with gifts and love. The organization allows free toy distribution to qualifying families in the communities in which a Marine Corps Reserve Unit is located, or a community authorized by The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to conduct a local Toys for Tots campaign, with the help and support of volunteers and donors.
Tyson Foods is fortunate to be a part of more than 100+ communities across the country and recognizes the importance of supporting local organizations, their team members and families, and their plant communities.
