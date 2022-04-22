During a meeting Monday night, the Albertville City Council approved a loan from Southern Bank in the amount of $275,000 for the construction of six new hangars at the Albertville Regional Airport.
According to the resolution, the loan will be taken out at 2.3% interest.
Airport Director Mark Chesnut, who replaced the former director Jerry Cofield who recently retired, said the new hangars will help handle the airport’s increased traffic and house several more planes, most of which will be privately owned. The hangars have already been installed at the airport, and Chestnut said hopes to have them open and ready to operate in the coming weeks.
In other business, the council:
• Annexed property located at 60 Gene Autry Drive into the city limits.
• Approved expenditures for the month of March 2022, totaling approximately $1.3 million.
• Introduced Ordinance No. 1810-22 concerning Special Events.
• Approved Resolution No. 1813-22 to award a bid for the out-sourcing of mowing on U.S. Highway 431 medians and rights of ways to Thrive Outdoor Inc. Of two bids received, Thrive gave the low bid of $2,500.
• Approved Resolution No. 1814-22 to enter into an agreement with the Department of Transportation for a catch basin and storm drain for the theater development located on Horsley Road.
