The City of Guntersville has been awarded an ADEM grant funding through the Alabama Recycling Fund for FY2023 in the amount of $147,299, Recycling Coordinator Melissa Howard announced.
This grant will go towards the funding of a $1.3 million dollar project the city is undertaking for a new recycling/ sanitation building at the Public Works campus at Conners Island.
“This has been a long time goal of centrally locating all the Public Works services at one location,” Howard said.
On August 18, 2022, Jamie Bishop, Acting Supervisor for the department, and Howard, Recycling Coordinator, attended a grant presentation ceremony in Prattville, AL were they were presented with a “big check” by Department Director, Lance LeFleur.
These funds will go towards the purchase of additional trailers, conveyor for glass crusher, a forklift, recycling containers and a new utility truck.
“With this funding will have plans for an expanded collection program, with our recycling efforts to include increasing participation from the non-recyclers in our city,” Howard said, “along with new collection bins around the city to help promote recycling. We also plan on conducting onsite tours for school children, civic groups, etc when our new building is complete.”
