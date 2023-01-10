The City of Guntersville has been awarded an ADEM grant funding through the Alabama Recycling Fund for FY2023 in the amount of $147,299, Recycling Coordinator Melissa Howard announced.

This grant will go towards the funding of a $1.3 million dollar project the city is undertaking for a new recycling/ sanitation building at the Public Works campus at Conners Island.

