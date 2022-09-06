Helping women beat addiction and abuse can be as simple as finding a bargain at a local thrift store.
The Warehouse, located at 504 Mitchell Ave., in Albertville, is a thrift store supporting Rose of Sharon, a transitional living program.
Rose of Sharon, a small, technicolored row of apartments tucked away off Rose Road in Albertville, is a relatively new ministry offering transitional housing for women who have gone through a recovery program and are now taking the next step toward turning their lives around.
Founded by Sharron Fortenberry, of Handfuls of Purpose — a nonprofit women’s recovery organization — the five-unit complex offers women a restart in life.
The Warehouse takes donations of slightly used items still in good condition, such as clothing, shoes, housewares, furniture, décor items and more.
Call Sharron Fortenberry at 256-506-2211 to schedule a pickup of items or a time to bring the donations to the store. Pickup is available within 25 miles of the store.
All proceeds go to support the Rose Of Sharon transitional living ministry.
The Warehouse is open to shoppers one weekend each month, on the first Thursday to Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fortenberry said The Warehouse may open other weekends and shoppers should log onto their Facebook page for Rose of Sharon to see any additional days as they are set.
“We take most everything that is good working condition and gently used condition,” she said. “We are thankful for all our donations. We will even work with people to get what is left from their yard sales or after they move.
“We take just about anything … clothing, décor, toys, housewares. We just don’t take old TV sets as they don’t usually sell.”
The Bible-based ministry serves women who successfully participated in and completed six- to 12-month rehab programs.
Women accepted into the housing will receive help earning their GED, if needed, and finding a job. Tenants will also work with a financial planner to determine how much of their salary – up to 30% - would go toward the $600 per month program fee. In addition to housing, Rose of Sharon offers Bible, cooking and nutrition classes as well as an on-site workout building. Fortenberry said tenants can reside at the apartments for up to three years and would be evaluated along the way to track progress toward a new life.
The ministry is located at 60 Lewis Ave., where the ill-reputed S&W Trailer Park once sat. Fortenberry and her husband, Larry, bought the property with the God-given vision for Rose of Sharon in 2010.
The brightly painted apartments contain everything a person would need, including a laundry room, bathroom, full kitchen, bedroom and living room area. Local churches and civic organizations helped furnish and decorate each apartment to make it feel like a home.
To learn more about the ministry, visit handfulsofpurpose.net or call 256-849-0767.
