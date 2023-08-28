Can you relate to this? Several older friends had met for lunch one day and during the conversation the subject of aches and pains was brought up.
“My arms are so weak I can hardly lift this cup of coffee,” said one. “I know what you mean. My cataracts are so bad I can’t even see my coffee,” replied another. “I can’t turn my head because of the arthritis in my neck,” said a third.
“My blood pressure pills make me dizzy,” another contributed.
“I guess that’s the price we pay for getting old,” said another.
Then there was a short moment of silence.
“Thank the Lord we can all still drive,” said one woman cheerfully.
Hopefully, if we are still driving, we aren’t suffering from the ailments mentioned above – at least, not to the point of it interfering with our ability to drive. I know from experience, I need to take extra precautions and pay close attention when I am driving because of the traffic in our area and driving has changed just like everything else in the past 50 years.
I mention this in today’s article because as I have mentioned earlier, we are having a very informative class sponsored by AARP this Tuesday, Aug. 29 on safe driving. This class will be here at our facility on U.S 431 (19272 U.S. 431 N, Guntersville) It starts at 9 a.m. and will be over at 4 p.m. We will break for lunch. This class does not include any driving or tests. It is strictly an informative class on the rules and safety aspect of operating a vehicle.
Your coming to this class certainly does not infer that you think you have problems driving. Just the opposite, it shows you are conscience of safety for yourself and the fellow drivers on our highways.
You still have time to register for this class. Cost is $20 for AARP members or $25 for non-members. Call our office at 256 571-7734 to sign up.
We hope to offer classes like this one on a regular basis to help with ordinary life situations.
• Now on to a lighter subject. We have just gotten back from our first day trip of the year. Everyone had a great time “motoring” to Moon Flower Farm near Henagar and seeing all the beautiful summer flowers. Then, we enjoyed some delicious food and fellowship at a landmark restaurant in Geraldine – James Bar B Que. Even though the heat was right up there at a record high, we didn’t let that get in our way of enjoying a day out and about. We will be announcing another trip really soon and we hope you will make plans to get on board the bus.
• As September is fast approaching, football season is on the horizon. This is a fun time here in Marshall County as just like the rest of the “south,” we love our football. Shhhh! Don’t tell anybody, but we are making arrangements for a big game day party here. Pep rally, tailgating and the game on the big screen. More information will be coming.
• Hopefully these high temperatures will soon be gone and we will be having some cooler fall weather. Right now it sure seems like the temperature is never going to get below 95 degrees. Everyone needs to be very cautious in being out in this heat.
Be conscience of things to do during this hot weather: STAY COOL-wear appropriate clothing – lightweight, loose-fitting clothing. Pace yourself. Cut down on exercise during the heat. Be conscious of how you feel.
If your heart starts to pound, you find yourself gasping for breath, STOP all activity and rest, especially if you become lightheaded, confused, and weak or feel faint. Get into a cool area or into the shade.
Avoid hot and heavy meals and stay hydrated!
Hopefully these unusually hot days will be over soon.
We are signing up volunteers and working to schedule additional classes to make our program the best it can be. Let us be the best program we can be – the only way this will happen is us all working together, participating and engaging in all facets of our programs. We are like Uncle Sam…..We need YOU!
