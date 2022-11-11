Pinckard wins.jpeg

Boaz Middle School Principal Kyle Pinckard was recently named Principal of the Year for Alabama Association of Middle School Principals (AAMSP) District 8 by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS). Pinckard is pictured second from right.

 Special to The Reporter

BOAZ, Ala. — Kyle Pinckard was recently named Principal of the Year for Alabama Association of Middle School Principals (AAMSP) District 8 by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS).

Pinckard is currently in his fifth year at Boaz Middle School. He was selected principal of the year by a vote from middle school principals within the district, which includes Limestone, Madison, Jackson, Morgan, Cullman, Blount, Marshall and DeKalb counties.

