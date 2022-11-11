BOAZ, Ala. — Kyle Pinckard was recently named Principal of the Year for Alabama Association of Middle School Principals (AAMSP) District 8 by the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS).
Pinckard is currently in his fifth year at Boaz Middle School. He was selected principal of the year by a vote from middle school principals within the district, which includes Limestone, Madison, Jackson, Morgan, Cullman, Blount, Marshall and DeKalb counties.
“I am extremely humbled by this award,” Pinckard said. “I do not see this as an individual award because there is no way I could do this job without the help of my administrative team or the teachers who work harder than any I know to ensure our students have the best possible educational experience.”
Pinckard said he submitted an application for review by a panel of current secondary principals at the CLAS Fall Conference this week, and he was selected as one of the three finalists to be considered for the Alabama Middle School Principal of the Year.
“As one of the top three, I was interviewed by the principal panel at the conference,” he said. “CLAS will announce the winner of the Alabama Principal of the Year at some point over the next few weeks.”
Pinckard has worked in education for 21 years. The first 10 years were spent teaching social studies to high school juniors. The following six years, he worked with curriculum and Career/Technical Education before becoming principal of Boaz Middle School.
Pinckard has been married to his wife, Stephanie, for nearly 24 years. The couple has four children that attend Boaz schools.
