The Albertville High School Marching Band is planning on going to the Rose Bowl in the upcoming season, but several students are falling short on funds for the trip. If you are an Aggie Band Alumni or a citizen who would be interested in donating to the Albertville High School Band Rose Bowl Scholarship Fund, you can contact the school for more information on how to do that.
“This is a great way to honor and remember Stacy Goss and his impact on the community,” said Jill Oakley, Aggie Band Alum of 1982 and current city council member.
As a community, we have watched the Aggie Band blossom over the years under the leadership of Stacy Goss. The band has only continued to grow since he stepped down as band director. The Aggie Band will be going to the Rose Bowl this season, hopefully taking all band students.
“The Rose Bowl is an amazing experience and an amazing opportunity,” said Oakley.
She also said it would be a shame for any band student to miss out on such a great opportunity because of lack of funds. The experience is a memorable one that students will take with them as they leave AHS and go on to further their careers.
Help honor Mr. Goss’s memory by giving to the Albertville High School Band Rose Bowl Scholarship Fund.
Donations may be sent to Albertville High School Band Rose Bowl Scholarship Fund, 402 East McCord Avenue, Albertville, Alabama, 35950.
