BOAZ, Ala. — After a public hearing, members of the Boaz City Council unanimously approved an alcohol license application from Shiva Shiloh LLC, doing business as Shiloh Farms Food Store.
The business located at 2780 Beulah Road in Boaz applied for license to sale retail beer and retail table wine for off-premises consumption only.
In other business, the council:
• Adopted proposed changes to the street supervisor’s job description.
• Approved the accounts payable voucher dated Oct. 21-Nov. 7, totaling $587,551.21.
• Adopted a resolution to void and rescind a previous resolution that approved the purchase of a 2023 Ford F150 Supercrew 4X4 Pickup from Stivers Ford Lincoln in the amount of $40,872 to be paid out of the Capital Projects Fund.
• Announced a public hearing would be held Monday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Boaz Senior Center with the purpose of discussing potential amendments to various sections of the Boaz Zoning Ordinance 2021-1154.
• Heard reports from the city’s fire, police, street and parks and recreation departments, and also the senior center and library.
Before the meeting was adjourned, Mayor David Dyar reminded the public the Boaz Parks and Recreation Department’s fifth annual Skinny Turkey race would be Saturday, Nov. 19, at 8 a.m.
The council’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Nov. 28 at 6 p.m.
