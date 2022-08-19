Signups for Christmas Coalition holiday assistance are scheduled for Sept. 6-9.
Officials say signups will be at the Albertville First United Methodist Church and recreation centers in Arab, Boaz and Guntersville each day.
Applications will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday.
One adult only from each family will be allowed into the facilities to complete applications. Children are not allowed.
Applicants must bring with them:
• Name, photo identification, address, phone number, alternate phone number and proof of Marshall County residency (such as a currently electric or water bill) in the name of the applicant who must be a parent or legal guardian.
• Name of school, grade, clothing sizes, shoe sizes, and a few reasonable non-clothing gift requests for each child.
• School name, grade, school phone number and student ID number for children being home schooled.
• A list of every person who lives in the household.
• Legal guardians must bring proof of guardianship or custody documents if they are not the parents.
• Proof of one of the following in the name of the applicant: Copy of 2021 tax return, current SSI letter or if another adult lives in the household and is working, we must also have their proof of income; current legal paycheck stub for everyone working in the household; bank statements for July and August showing weekly/monthly deposits for everyone working in the household.
Anyone unable to speak English is responsible for bringing their own interpreter to the signup event.
Annually, Christmas Coalition seeks volunteers to provide Christmas gifts to about 2,000 local children.
