Student getting onto bus

Albertville students begin returning to school this week. Monday, Aug. 8 will be the first day with all students present.

 METRO

Today is the first day students begin a staggered return to Albertville City Schools and safety is at the top of the list of priorities for administrators.

On July 20, the Albertville City School Board of Education held a safety summit with local law enforcement and school leaders to discuss safety concerns and identify areas schools could harden their defenses. Superintendent Boyd English told The Reporter the district will be instituting new policies behind the scenes to keep students safer and also implement new technologies to help identify threats. 

