Today is the first day students begin a staggered return to Albertville City Schools and safety is at the top of the list of priorities for administrators.
On July 20, the Albertville City School Board of Education held a safety summit with local law enforcement and school leaders to discuss safety concerns and identify areas schools could harden their defenses. Superintendent Boyd English told The Reporter the district will be instituting new policies behind the scenes to keep students safer and also implement new technologies to help identify threats.
“It was a great meeting,” he said. “There are some things that we do everyday that help protect [campuses]... A lot of things we’re looking at that we’re going to work toward in the upcoming school year.”
English said many of the day-to-day security measures were confidential, but he did reveal the district would be upgrading its radio communications with local first responders and would be installing the RAPTOR security system, which helps manage visitor entry to identify threats and manages other emergency procedures.
Albertville Police Chief J.T. Cartee said he too thought the meeting went well and said his priority would be fostering a relationship with the schools and students to help them feel safe and comfortable around law enforcement.
“One thing I learned from [the meeting] is to interact with the schools a little bit more,” Cartee said, “… put on a uniform and go to school and have lunch with the kids and interact with them.”
As students and parents enter campuses this week and all together next Monday, English is asking everyone to be patient in using the one-point entry buzz-in system. And regarding safety, he said to remember the old adage of “if you see something, say something.”
“Most of the time if we are handling any kind of threat, it’s because somebody had that information and shared it,” English said. “It does take all of us to ensure the safety of everyone, and we’re going to do our part too.
“Everybody is working very hard,” he added. “We’re excited to have students return … and we’re eager to get started. We’re very proud of our teachers and administrators and everyone who has worked so hard to make sure that we’re ready to get this year off to a great start.”
