MONTGOMERY, AL -- The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) awarded $15 million to the lender Alabama Agricultural Development Authority (AADA) to support meat and poultry slaughter and processing businesses in Alabama. The USDA Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program (MPILP) is awarded to the lender, AADA, in the form of a grant.

Businesses engaged in the processing of meat or poultry can apply for a loan from AADA as an ultimate recipient. Loans can be used to purchase or construct new facilities, expand existing facilities, purchase new equipment and cover start-up costs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.