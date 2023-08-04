Getting into the hospital just got a little easier for patients with mobility issues.
The Marshall Medical South Auxiliary bought 16 wheelchairs to be placed at each entrance of Marshall South, which is massive now that a new bed tower is complete.
Patients and visitors are welcome to borrow a wheelchair to use in getting from their car to the hospital and to navigate the hallways.
Normal aging and heavy use had left Marshall South with a shortage of wheelchairs. Auxiliary members voted to take money they have raised through the gift shop and $5 jewelry aales to purchase new ones. They spent more than $2,700 to replenish the stock of wheelchairs.
If you would like to join the Auxiliary and help improve our local hospital, you are needed. Visit mmcenters.com and click on the About tab to apply online, or email rose.myers@mmcenters.com or call 256-571-8010.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.