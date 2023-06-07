BOAZ, Ala. – After graduation, many students may be left wondering, “What’s next? Where or how can I begin my career?” As for two recent Snead State graduates, those questions were answered well before receiving their degrees thanks to the College’s Registered Apprenticeship Program.
Snead State’s Registered Apprenticeship Program is business driven, combining on-the-job learning with related technical instruction through the classes offered at the College. The program also includes a national occupational credential from the Alabama Office of Apprenticeship.
Maria Felix, of Crossville, and Jake Knighten, of Boaz, both graduated this spring with Associate’s Degrees in Industrial Systems Technology. While taking classes at Snead State, Felix and Knighten both worked at Atrion Medical to develop their skills and gain invaluable experience as maintenance technicians through the apprenticeship program.
“I was very lucky to have been given this opportunity,” Felix said. “It was challenging to go to school full-time and also work full-time, but I am glad I was given the opportunity to do so.”
As she continues working as a maintenance technician, Felix hopes to further her education and one day become a mechanical engineer.
Knighten described Snead State’s apprenticeship program as life-changing.
“The apprenticeship really is what set me up for my future and my family,” he said. “After being in the program, I was able to save up and buy my first home. I was also able to save up and buy an engagement ring for my now-wife.
“I’m doing what I love, but I also have amazing opportunities to move up and do better things for me and my family.”
Felix and Knighten were both grateful for the support of Snead State’s faculty, but they specifically gave a shoutout to Industrial Maintenance Instructor Dr. Todd Freshwater and Executive Project Director of Workforce Enhancement Dr. Greg Randall.
“Two people who have taken me in and mentored me the most are Dr. Freshwater, who pushed me and guided me through the classes to do the best I could, and Dr. Greg Randall, who got me in the program and made it all happen for me,” Knighten said.
They were also thankful for the guidance of their supervisors and coworkers at Atrion Medical.
For more information about the Registered Apprenticeship Program, contact Dr. Randall at grandall@snead.edu or (256) 840-4166 or Director of Workforce Development Ms. Teresa Walker at twalker@snead.edu or (256) 840-4211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.