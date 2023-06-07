Snead State Community College recently celebrated two students in May 2022 (seated, from left), Jake Knighten and Maria Felix for participating in the Registered Apprenticeship Program with Snead State’s industry partner Atrion Medical. On hand to congratulate the students were (standing, from left) Snead State Instructor Karter Krueger, Director of Workforce Development Teresa Walker, Alabama Office of Apprenticeship Region 1 Project Manager Michael Bridier, Instructor Todd Freshwater, John Naughton and Stanley Alldredge, both of Atrion, Snead State Executive Project Director of Workforce Enhancement Dr. Greg Randall, Snead State President Dr. Joe Whitmore, and Alabama Community College System Regional External Affairs Liaison Zach Lee.