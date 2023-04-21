The Etowah County Emergency Management Agency is giving away NOAA weather radios to Etowah County residents at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Cash-Saver parking lot in Gadsden.
It is a drive-thru event only, and vehicles should enter the parking lot from the Albert Rains Boulevard/Rainbow Drive side only.
