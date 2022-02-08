GUNTERSVILLE — United Way of Marshall County will hold its annual Campaign Celebration and Annual Meeting Luncheon in person on Tuesday, March 1st from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s event will take place at the First Baptist Church in Albertville.
The event celebrates the completion of the 2021-2022 Fundraising Campaign and the outstanding levels of financial achievement through workforce, corporate and individual participation. United Way’s Campaign Team will announce final campaign results, present awards and honor campaign volunteers. In addition, United Way will release its annual report to the community which highlights what is being accomplished in Marshall County through donor dollars.
The public is invited to attend the celebration, and the cost of the luncheon is $15 per person. The lunch part of the event will kick-off at 11:30 a.m. and the program will begin at noon. For those who plan to attend, RSVP is required, you can register online at www.unitedwaymarshall.org. Please RSVP by Feb. 22. Online registration will be required for everyone attending the event and all payments will be accepted at the door.
A boxed meal will be served this year and includes a turkey or ham sandwich, garden salad for those who prefer a vegetarian option, as well as chips and dessert. Face coverings are encouraged, but not required.
There’s still time to make a difference in our community and contribute to the campaign. Contributions can be made toward this year’s campaign by contacting the United Way office at (256) 582-4700, visiting the organization’s website at www.unitedwaymarshall.org or sending your contribution directly to United Way of Marshall County at 709 Blount Avenue, Guntersville, AL 35976.
