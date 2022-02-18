The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that work to improve the intersection of U.S. 431 and Edmondson Street will begin Monday, Feb. 21, weather permitting.
The nearly $1 million project is part of the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act and matching funds from the City of Albertville.
Contractor Wiregrass Construction will construct a 200-foot right turn lane on Edmondson Street at U.S. 431 and extend and widen the existing right turn lane on U.S. 431 approaching Edmondson Street. The project also includes signal and lighting improvements.
Motorists are advised to expect periodic lane closures. The lanes subject to closure include the right southbound through lane and right turn lane on U.S. 431 and the northbound lane of Edmondson Street.
The project will be ongoing through spring and into summer.
The state has now awarded more than $100 million in state transportation funds under ATRIP-II since the program’s creation in 2019.
For more information about the ATRIP-II Program, visit www.dot.state.al.us/programs/ATRIPII.html.
