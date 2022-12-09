ALBERTVILLE, Ala. — Two Albertville convenience stores face legal consequences after Albertville Police discovered employees selling tobacco and vape products to minors.
Albertville Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said his office received numerous complaints about two stores on Baltimore Avenue selling vape and tobacco products to underaged customer.
Following an investigation, an undercover operative under the age of 21 sent inside the businesses and was able to purchase vape and tobacco product from Fonzy’s 7-11 and the L&N Food Mart, both located on Baltimore Avenue, Cartee said.
Fares Alnsur and Basil Thawabieh, both employees of Fonzy’s 7-11, and Rajeshkumar Patel, Dinaben Patel, and Amankumar Patel, employees of L&N Food Mart, were charged with selling cigarettes to minors.
L&N Food Mart has since changed ownership after these violations occurred.
“The state statute under which these defendants were charged prohibits any person from selling, bartering, exchanging, or giving to any individual under the age of 21 years any tobacco, tobacco product, electronic nicotine delivery system, or alternative nicotine product,” Cartee said.
“The Albertville Police Department would remind cashiers to be diligent in verifying the age of their customers.”
Under Alabama Criminal Code, anyone convicted of selling or giving to minors may be fined between $10 and $50 and imprisoned in the city jail for up to 30 days.
All five defendants were arrested, taken to the Albertville City Jail and later released after posting bond.
“The Albertville Police Department would like to thank both the Marshall County Drug Unit and A.L.E.A. State Bureau of Investigation for their assistance,” Cartee said.
