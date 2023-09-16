Lisa Jones, a junior at Albertville High School, is the first center snare for the Aggie Band in over 30 years. Center snare sets the tempo for the band and is the center listening point for the drumline. You’ll be able to hear Jones at the beginning of the show and between breaks. Center also taps off parade tunes and cadence.
Kerry Quinn marched snare for 3 years at AHS and was section leader in 1985. When Quinn found out about Jones, she eagerly messaged Jones’ parents, “Your daughter needs to be celebrated. There hasn’t been a female section leader in over 30 years. I am so proud of her accomplishment in a male dominated field.”
Jones is one of three young ladies that are on drumline: Brenda Garcia on tenors and Stephany Avila on bass drums. To become section leader, students apply and the directors give the position to whomever they believe is the most qualified and deserving. When asked about her band season so far, Jones answered, “It has been more difficult than previous years because it’s a huge responsibility and it’s taken so much time working on consistency and making sure I know my music through and through so I can help others and be confident in my own abilities.”
Jones was at first reluctant to join the band, but with the encouragement of her parents, she tried out for percussion and was accepted. “I decided that if I were to join, I wanted to be on a drum, which I was lucky enough to get chosen for the percussion section,” explains Jones. From then, her ultimate goal was to be center snare. “I remember talking to my friends about how it would be so fun. Then freshman year, my first year on snare line, I had great leadership to look up to and that really inspired me to push for that goal, and it means a lot that I can be in that position to be other people’s inspiration and influence,” tells Jones.
Along with the band, Jones is also a member of Centerstage, VocalEase, Future Business Leaders of America, Aggie Leadership and The Lighthouse Theater company. Although Jones hasn’t quite decided where she’ll go after her time at AHS, she knows she will pursue the arts, and might continue drumming in a college band.
