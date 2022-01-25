Teri Angel still bears the scars, both mental and physical, from when she was attacked by a dog in Guntersville last September. Now, nearly five months and two trials later, she’s hoping to put it all behind her.
“I have physical scars that are a daily reminder that trigger memories of that day you just want to forget,’’ Angel told The Reporter. “Hearing a dog bark is a trigger and a reminder that I have to live this new life with fears that I did not have before that day.”
On Jan 17, Judge Chris Abel ruled for a second time that the dog that attacked Angel — a pit bull terrier mix named Havoc — was dangerous and would be humanely euthanized under the provisions laid out in Emily’s law.
“I am very happy regarding Judge [Chris] Abel’s ruling,” Angel told The Reporter. “I hope out of this dog owners will take a little more caution by being more responsible by putting their dogs up or caging them while visitors are in the home.
“I had to testify at two trials and talk about something that I yet haven’t been able to fully process myself, but I did the right thing by pushing through and seeing this through to the end. I would have never been able to live with the guilt if the next person who was attacked by Havoc would not have been so lucky.”
The dog’s owner, Valina Jackson, told The Reporter she felt like she did not get a fair hearing and that Havoc is not a dangerous animal.
“Why was I denied a jury trial? The constitution says I can, and why is it civil if something has to die?” she said. “I knew when I was denied a trial my peers we would lose because the justice system in Marshall County is not just nor fair. They all work together.”
Jackson said she intends to appeal her case yet again and exhaust all her legal options before letting her dog be euthanized.
“I didn’t start this,” she said. “I’m taking it further.”
Without giving a specific date for Havoc’s euthanization, Judge Abel did say it would be “upon the expiration of any applicable post-trial and/or appeal rights, if any.”
Arguing for the prosecution, Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste said this case could be drawn out for much longer if Jackson is able to mount another appeal.
“If she has the right to appeal again, which is unclear, it could be months until the appellate court reviews the case,” Yoste said. “I really am not certain how this will go from here to be quite honest. The statute does not say, and there is no prior case law to look at for guidance.”
Another consideration for both the City of Guntersville and Jackson is the accumulating costs of housing Havoc at the Guntersville Animal Hospital. During the first trial in November with Judge Shannon Mitchel, it was determined the losing party would be responsible for those costs.
Now, after losing her appeal, Jackson was ordered to reimburse the City for those costs, according to Abel’s ruling, which will continue to accrue if she plans to continue pursuing an appeal. Though an exact figure has not been released, it could be thousands of dollars by the time payment comes due.
“The fee started around $18 per day,” Yoste said. “It became around $20 per day after the late December hearing where we agreed to have him [Havoc] put on anxiety medication.”
