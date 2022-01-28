Marshall County Sheriff’s Office officials warn residents to be vigilant if they receive a phone call purportedly from a sheriff’s deputy.
Sheriff Phil Sims said his office is receiving calls from Marshall County residents reporting a telephone scam.
“A subject posing as a Marshall County deputy is soliciting money by way of threatening the individual that a warrant has been issued for their arrest and if they send money, the warrant will be recalled,” Sims said.
“This is a scam.
“No one from our office will ever solicit the public to recall a warrant by payment of any kind.”
Sims urges anyone who receives a call like this to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 256-582-2034.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.