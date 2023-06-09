Albertville Police Officer Tyler Angel and his partner Titus, 19-month-old Dutch Shepherd, have just returned home from Rome, Georgia. May 21st- 25th Officer Angel and Titus participated in the Region 22 yearly trials and certifications by the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA). The USPCA has been performing these trials since 1971 to ensure that both the canine and handler are maintaining high training and technique standards.
While at the trials, K-9s are expected to perform obedience, criminal apprehension and narcotics. A group of law enforcement canine professionals observe, evaluate and give feedback to canine teams. A numbering system is implemented in order to show handlers where they need improvement. The USPCA seeks to provide an unbiased opinion of the performance of canine teams. Proper training is essential to passing the trails and certifications.
Titus did a great job during his certification, especially since this was his first time, having no problems in any categories. Officer Angel was very happy with the outcome and proud of Titus.
Angel was able to explain how officers can apply to become a K-9 handler and how lucky he was to be picked for the job. When asked about his reasoning for applying, Angel said he grew up seeing the effects of drugs and wanted to use Titus to help get drugs off the streets. He knew it would take a lot of work to get Titus to that point, but he liked the idea of working hard and training with his K-9. Titus’ success in the trails and certification was that much sweeter knowing all of their training and hard work finally paid off.
Last November Angel was able to go down to Florida, somewhere near Orlando, and pick out Titus from a breeder. At the time, Titus was 13 months old. Titus stayed with Angel for a month before they started their training in Huntsville.
For 16 weeks, Officer Angel and Titus trained from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Their official training was completed April 14th of 2023, but Angel and Titus still train and practice obedience every day for 3 to 4 hours to keep Titus sharp and ready.
While they both work hard training, they also take time to rest so Titus can just focus on being a dog. Angel said, “Titus has very high energy, gotta give ‘em a ball and let them relax sometimes.” After work, Titus gets to run around and play in the ravine behind his house.
Albertville Assistant Police Chief John Amos said the department currently has four K-9s.
“Our K-9 unit is funded collaboratively by the city, local businesses and organizations and through grant money,” Amos said. “Just this year, we received a grant through AKC for the purchase of a new K-9. this new dog will allow us to replace one of our older dogs that has reached retirement age.”
The typical working lifespan of a K-9 is between eight and 10 years, according to National Police Dog Foundation. The lifespan depends on any injuries, health issues and other variables.
