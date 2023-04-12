Mountain Valley Arts Council will host author David A. Myers, for its Art Talks event on Thursday, April 20 from 12:30 – 1:30 PM. His latest book “A Widow on Cambronne” has just been released, and a few early copies will be available for purchase as well as his five previous books.

David lives in the Guntersville area with his wife, Rose, and is a regular contributor to Good Life magazine for Marshall County. He was born in the Crescent City. David has worn many hats over the years: teamster, riverboat deckhand, U.S. Marine, Ironworker. Following his Marine Corp stint, he studied at and graduated from Delgado College in New Orleans with a degree in Computer Science. He spent a career working under contract to NASA.

