Mountain Valley Arts Council will host author David A. Myers, for its Art Talks event on Thursday, April 20 from 12:30 – 1:30 PM. His latest book “A Widow on Cambronne” has just been released, and a few early copies will be available for purchase as well as his five previous books.
David lives in the Guntersville area with his wife, Rose, and is a regular contributor to Good Life magazine for Marshall County. He was born in the Crescent City. David has worn many hats over the years: teamster, riverboat deckhand, U.S. Marine, Ironworker. Following his Marine Corp stint, he studied at and graduated from Delgado College in New Orleans with a degree in Computer Science. He spent a career working under contract to NASA.
David’s comments about “Page Thirteen - A Book”: “My first book! It was a challenge, I'll admit, but oh, what a story. My wife, Rose, owned a bookstore on Brindlee Mountain, and I helped on my days off. Without a doubt, this stimulated my interest in fiction writing. I wrote this one after leaving the Big Easy and heading for the hills. This story brings aspects of that journey to its pages.
A note of interest: I've recently completed my sixth novel. It will predate my first and serve nicely as a prequel to “Page Thirteen - The Book. The mountains of North Alabama gave birth to David’s 'Mountain Village' books which include “Katelyn Manor”, “Mona White's Diary”, and “The Shadow Man”.
“The streets, sidewalks, storefronts, town halls of these mountain towns are special. Walk down the street, and the town literally begs to be set by a storyteller. I wanted to tell these stories. I told a few.”
These monthly ART TALKS are free and open to the public and are funded by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts, City of Guntersville, and generous Marshall County businesses and MVAC members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.