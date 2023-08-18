St. William Catholic Church has cooked up Creole gumbo as part of its annual Seafood Festival for over 50 years. This year is no exception and the annual fest has been scheduled for Sept. 1 and 2.
The church has come together over the last few weeks preparing for their festival by preparing gumbo to be frozen and sold.
“We all come together and volunteer,” said volunteer Patrick Younghouse. “I’ve met a lot of people in the few weeks doing this.”
Under Patrick’s supervision, 300 gallons of gumbo and 1,000 pounds of shrimp are being cooked for the festival.
The menu for the festival includes Cajun boiled shrimp, hot gumbo by the pint or quart, catfish dinners with coleslaw and hushpuppies and ½ chicken dinners with coleslaw and hushpuppies.
Rice, hushpuppies and coleslaw are also available a la carte.
Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 and will close when everything is sold out.
If you’re not able to stay and dine in at the church, you can go through the drive thru to purchase frozen gumbo by the quart or Cajun boiled shrimp by the pound.
The drive thru will open Friday, September 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. as well as Saturday, September 2 from 7:30 a.m. until everything is sold out.
The festival first started in 1971 under the leadership of Father Patrick Murphy and a few dedicated parishioners. This is the one fundraiser that the church holds every year. Proceeds go to local charities as well as the pro-life ministry.
The festival will be held at the Foley Center at 915 Gunter Ave., in Guntersville.
