With a background in event planning, two members of The Whole Backstage Theatre’s Board of Directors took the reigns to co-chair the theatre’s upcoming Golden Gala 50th Anniversary celebration on August 19.
Although not newcomers to the theatre, Andrea Oliver and Claire Richards are both relatively new to The Whole Backstage Board of Directors.
Richards begins her third year on the Board this season and Oliver begins her second.
“I have been involved at The Whole Backstage since the age of 7, but being a member of the Board has definitely given me a new perspective and appreciation for how much time and energy so many have given to get us to this milestone,” Oliver said.
In a monthly Board meeting in February, conversation centered around how the theatre should celebrate its upcoming 50th season. At that time Oliver and Richards decided to team up and put their knowledge as event coordinators to use.
“Since the moment we decided to co-chair the event, we knew we wanted to create an immersive atmosphere for our guests to experience our entire theatre, not just the lobby and the auditorium like they typically do for shows. Our goal is to draw people into our history as they move through the theatre and also give a preview of what they can expect this season and in our next 50 years,” said Richards.
“I think people are really going to love what we have planned,” Oliver added.
“The entire Board and many volunteers have worked tirelessly to make this an event unlike anything anyone has experienced at The Whole Backstage before.”
The evening will include a cocktail hour, live music, hors d’oeuvres and a seated dinner on stage catered by The Cottage Caterer, dancing to The Even Odds and a silent auction benefiting the Dot Moore Scholarship Program.
“The Whole Backstage’s mission statement for this year is to commemorate our legacy, celebrate our present, and create opportunities for the future,” said Richards, “and this Gala will be the perfect beginning.”
Tickets to the event have sold out. To learn more about the Whole Backstage and their upcoming plays and volunteer opportunities call The Whole Backstage at 256-582-7469 or visit www.wholebackstage.com.
