ALBERTVILLE – The Albertville Board of Education has chosen five finalists for the job as the school system’s next superintendent.
Albertville embarked on the search in June following Dr. Boyd K. English’s announcement that he would retire after six years as superintendent. The search, handled by the law firm of Lanier Ford in Huntsville, attracted 13 candidates.
At Tuesday night’s regular monthly board meeting, board attorney Taylor Brooks announced the five frontrunners chosen by the board. They are Dr. John Barge, Dr. Bart Reeves, Dr. Robert Sims, Dr. Brian Thomas, and Mr. Todd Watkins.
Barge is an education consultant in the state of Georgia. Barge has served as state superintendent for the Georgia Department of Education, the superintendent of McIntosh County School District, and in various administrative and teaching positions with other school districts in the state of Georgia.
Reeves is the assistant executive director for the Alabama Association of School Boards. Reeves has formerly served as superintendent of Satsuma City Schools and superintendent of Jackson County Schools. Reeves has also served as a principal for Jasper City Schools and an assistant principal and teacher for Guntersville City Schools.
Sims served for 13 years as principal of Albertville Intermediate School. Sims has also served as an assistant principal of Evans Elementary School and Albertville Middle School. Prior to coming to work for Albertville City Schools, he was an assistant principal at Sand Rock and a history teacher at Arab High School.
Thomas is the chief of staff for the DeKalb County Board of Education. Prior to being named chief of staff, Thomas served as the assistant superintendent of DeKalb County Schools for approximately eight years. In addition to his many years as an administrator, Thomas also served as a teacher for over six years.
Watkins is currently the interim superintendent of Albertville City Schools. Prior to being named superintendent, Watkins served as the assistant superintendent and executive director of career tech and student services at Albertville City Schools since 2021.
He also served as the director of career technology for Huntsville City Schools and the director of technology and innovation for Eufaula City Schools. Additionally, he was an alternative school principal and virtual learning coordinator for Oxford City Schools, the digital curriculum coordinator of Piedmont City Schools, a teacher for Gadsden City Schools and Trussville City Schools, and a teacher and technology coordinator for Etowah County Schools.
“All five finalists are distinguished educators with years of success in educational administration. We have three candidates with experience as a superintendent. All five have many years of experience as administrators in many different areas,” Brooks said.
Over the coming weeks, the five finalists will participate in intensive interviews with the board, which will be open to the public. Exact dates and times will be announced once they have been finalized.
The board plans to vote on the next superintendent at its next regular monthly meeting on Aug. 15. It will begin at 6 p.m. at 105 West Main Street in downtown Albertville.
