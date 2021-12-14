The Marshall County Fire Association is planning to ask the County Commission for help in purchasing LUCAS 3 Chest Compression Systems for all volunteer fire departments in the county.
This is the same device that Alder Springs is crediting with saving a woman's life in their community. A story about that was in the paper last week.
"If you've ever had to do CPR on anyone, you can only do it for about 10 minutes and you are absolutely beat," said Terry Tipton, President of the Marshall County Fire Association. "There is a machine that's available within the county, that the County Commission controls and we would like them, for the betterment of the community, to assign them to the volunteer fire departments."
Tipton said they also want to work with their representatives on a grant to get the P-25 radios the entire county is going to. They need money to do that and they hope it can come from the CARES ACT funds.
Tipton said having more hands on deck is also a top priority.
"We need people," he continued. "We need good, volunteer people."
