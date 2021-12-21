A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian resulted in the victim’s death.
Alabama State Troopers reported a wreck at approximately 6:16 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, claimed the life of a Crane Hill man.
Gregory Lynn Metcalf, 61, was seriously injured when he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Fredrick Schaarschmidt, 60, of Union Grove.
Metcalf was transported to Marshall Medical Center North, where he succumbed to his injuries. The crash occurred on Union Grove Road, approximately two miles west of Union Grove, in Marshall County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.