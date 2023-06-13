Grant Fox of Boy Scout Troop 4071 has put together an Eagle Scout project to help citizens of Albertville respectfully retire their worn or damaged American flags.
Fox is a sophomore at Albertville High School where he is in the Aggie Marching Band, the Albertville Jazz Band, and a member of the Lighthouse Theatre Company.
The Eagle Scout is the highest rank within the Boy Scouts.
“It shows proper understanding of scouting, dedication to finishing a project and to lead others,” said Fox.
The Eagle Scout Service Project is a way for Boy Scouts to show leadership and dedication as they perform a project to benefit the community.
Fox decided that for his Eagle Scout project, he would put out boxes where people could drop off their flags so they could be retired. He noticed the only drop off boxes were in Boaz and Guntersville. The city of Albertville had a need and Fox was determined to fulfill it.
After the project was approved, it took around five months for the boxes to be fully ready to be set out. The boxes were fabricated by Fabco and graphics were designed and made by Apple Sign Company. A QR code is placed on each box that gives more information about how the troop retires the flags and more about the troop itself.
On Saturday, June 3, Fox and his troop installed the boxes at Sand Mountain Drive East at the safe trade zone across from the Albertville Police Department, and at the Troop 4071 Scout Hut on East McKinney Avenue.
If you have a worn or damaged American flag that needs to be retired, you can drop them off at either box in Albertville for Troop 4071 to respectfully and safely retire.
