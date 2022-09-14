BreathalyzerTestHC1607_source.tif

The funds may be used to purchase portable breathalyzers, stinger spike strips and handheld radars for the Albertville Police Department.

The Albertville City Council on Monday approved a resolution that could provide much needed equipment to the city’s police department. 

Resolution No. 1823-22 would allow Scott Lacks, communications director, to submit an application for a Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Law Enforcement Grant in the amount of $34,941 to benefit “public safety.” According to the ​​U.S. Department of Justice’s website, the program is the “leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions.”

