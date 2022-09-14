The Albertville City Council on Monday approved a resolution that could provide much needed equipment to the city’s police department.
Resolution No. 1823-22 would allow Scott Lacks, communications director, to submit an application for a Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Law Enforcement Grant in the amount of $34,941 to benefit “public safety.” According to the U.S. Department of Justice’s website, the program is the “leading source of federal justice funding to state and local jurisdictions.”
The Resolution states the funds may be used to purchase portable breathalyzers, stinger spike strips and handheld radars for the Albertville Police Department.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the Aug. 15 meeting.
• Approved expenditure for August 2022 totaling $1,081,701.24.
• Approved Resolution No. 1822-22 supporting an application for airport improvement funding for fiscal year 2023 and authorize Mayor Honea to sign all necessary documents.
• Appointed Judy Abercrombie to the Library Board, as recommended by Library Director Regan Deason.
• Set a public hearing on Oct. 3 to hear a request from building inspector Mark Thompson to demolish a house located at 209 Sand Mountain Drive and introduced a related resolution to be voted on following the hearing.
• Set another public hearing on Oct. 3 to hear a request from Juan Rosales to be granted an alcohol license at Rosa’s Event Center located at 916 Baltimore Avenue and 920 Baltimore Avenue.
• Set a public hearing on Oct. 4, 2022 to hear a request from Larry Fortenberry to rezone three lots located off Wonder Lane from R-4 to R-6, which includes patio/garden homes, and introduced a related resolution to be voted on following the hearing.
• Set a public hearing on Oct. 3 to hear a request from Jose Montejo to annex property located at 1210 North Carlisle Street into the city limits and introduced a related resolution to be voted on following the hearing
• Approved Ordinance No. 1819-22 to increase the issuance fee on business license to $14 as allowed by the Alabama Department of Revenue
• Moved the Sept. 19 meeting to Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
