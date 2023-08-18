A man arrested during a raid on Joe’s Pawn Shop last year has entered a guilty plea as part of a plea bargain.
Joe Cephus Campbell entered a guilty plea to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm during a federal court appearance recently in Anniston.
Federal and local law enforcement raided the Albertville shop located on U.S. 431 in August 2022.
Federal prosecutors allege Campbell sold firearm magazines online and altered the magazines’ capacity. During a search of the property and store, prosecutors say multiple firearms were found upstairs where Campbell worked. Campbell – previously convicted of conspiracy to deal firearms without a license in 2007 – is not allowed to sell firearms.
The terms of the plea agreement include imprisonment for not more than 10 years, a fine of up to $250,000, supervised release of up to three years and a special assessment of $100.
Federal prosecutors recommended a sentence between 12 and 30 months in prison and a fine of at least $25,000.
A date for a sentencing hearing has not been set.
(0) comments
