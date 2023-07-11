Boaz Barracuda Swim Team Coach Kasey Chamblee remains in a Chattanooga hospital recovering from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle wreck Sunday.
According to Head Coach Patrick Williams, Chamblee was on her way to a swim meet Sunday when she apparently ran off Highway 43 in Macedonia coming from Grove Oak to Scottsboro.
Her vehicle struck a cypress tree, Williams said.
A fellow swim team family came upon the accident scene and rendered aid while calling for help, Williams said.
Chamblee was airlifted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga for serious back and spinal injuries.
“One of our swim parents who is from Crossville was the first one there after it happened,” Williams said. “It was really kind of a blessing they came up on it.
“My understanding is Kasey was able to move her toes today. All signs are pointing toward recovery, but it will be a long road to get there.”
Williams said initial reports indicated Kasey sustained a bad break in her back and a laceration to her spinal cord. However, she had feeling in all her extremities and was in the ICU ward.
“The team is praying for her,” Williams said. “We were going to send flowers, but since she is in ICU, they don’t allow flowers there. We will wait until she’s in a step down unit and send flowers then.
“We are all concerned and worried about her. But all the news we have heard thus far is positive.
“Her family is rallying around her and supporting her. We will too.”
