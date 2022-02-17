The Marshall County School system was selected to receive a Career Technical Education Middle Grades Innovation Grant for activities and equipment directly related to STEM, or science, technology, engineering & math. The grant total was $200,000.
This is in addition to a grant that has provided salaries for 9 STEM teachers, which the schools are still currently accepting applications for.
“This was for our middle school programs and elementary and primary schools,” said County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley. “We are really excited about this. We have equipment that’s been ordered, software and lots of training will also take place with the teachers to bring that STEM Program.”
United States Army Col. Steve Smith has notified the board that Marshall Technical School has been selected to host one of the Army’s JROTC units. The cost sharing program grant will provide for one Senior Army Instructor and one non-commissioned officer.
“We are excited about the enrichment this program will bring to our students, schools and community,” Wigley continued. “Mr. Naugher, we really appreciate your help on that. He helped us to get a full fledged program so we will actually have 2 folks now. We will also receive new equipment and uniforms.”
Brian Naugher, Marshall County Schools Board President, is also
excited and appreciative of the program. He is a retired National Guard colonel.
“Now that we are fully funded, we will have more resources to reach some kids that need that discipline and the good treatment those guys give over there. We really have two great individuals over that program,” he said.
Wigley added, “We are very fortunate to have the staff, that’s what makes it.”
Bid Approvals
Band instruments/equipment/software pricing was awarded to Gadsden City Music Company Inc. For $35,356.
Welding booths/piping/exhaust blower was awarded to William J. Redmond and Son for $67,300.00.
Board meeting decisions
On the recommendation of Supt. Cindy Wigley, the County School Board approved these personnel actions at their meeting last week:
Contracts
1. Katie Beth Williamson, Hospital Clinical Instruction Supervisor, paid at a rate of $100 per day of service, paid from Perkins funding, effective Jan. 18-April 26, 2022.
2. Alana Kelley, Hospital Clinical Instruction Supervisor, paid at a rate of $100 per day of service, paid from Perkins funding, effective Jan. 18-April 26, 2022.
3. Laura Landers, Part-Time Counselor, Marshall County Schools, effective Feb. 1, 2022 through the end of school year 2021-22.
Resignations
1.Viridiana Frias-Villalobos, Teacher, Sloman Primary School, resignation effective Jan. 3, 2022.
Supplements
1.Ashley Weems, Teacher, DAR High School, supplement for teaching during planning period.
2. Chris Cothran, Volunteer Golf Coach, Brindlee Mountain High School, school year 2021-22.
3. Eli Mashburn, Volunteer Softball Coach, Brindlee Mountain High School, school year 2021-22.
Additional Duties
1.Kayla Owens, After-School Teacher, DAR Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 25, 2022.
2.Whitney Selvage, After-School Aide, DAR Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 25, 2022.
3. Jana Kennamer, After-School Teacher, DAR Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 25, 2022.
4. Marla Martin, After-School Teacher, DAR Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 25, 2022.
5. Shanna Mashburn, After-School Tutor, Douglas Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 4, 2022.
6. Dana D’Angelo Johnson, After-School Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 10, 2022.
7. Anna Upton Siebert, After-School Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 27, 2022.
8. Angela Williams, After-School Substitute Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 27, 2022.
9. Misty Turner, After-School Substitute Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 27, 2022.
Leaves of Absence
1. Elizabeth Barnes, Nurse, DAR Campus, LOA requested for Jan. 25, 2022, through March 18, 2022.
2. Kyla Richardson, Douglas Elementary School, unpaid, educational LOA requested for 20 days during the second semester.
3. Briteny Stisher, PreK Auxiliary Teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, extension of LOA, unpaid, Feb. 11-April 1, 2022.
4. Haley McClendon, Teacher, Sloman Primary School, requested for Feb. 25-May 27, 2022.
5. Lisa Martin, Administrative Assistant, DAR High School, requested for Jan. 17-March 28, 2022, FMLA paperwork on file.
6. Murran Tarvin, PreK Auxiliary Teacher, Sloman Primary School, requested for March 28-May 15, 2022.
7. Emily Nelson, Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, requested for March 28-May 27, 2022.
Transfer
1. Taylor West, PreK Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, to Teacher, Sloman Primary School, effective Feb. 14, 2022.
New Hires
1. Melissa Y. Carroll, Preschool Lead Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective Feb. 14, 2022.
2. Mary Cooley, Part-Time Bookkeeper, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective Feb. 1, 2022, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective school year 2021-2022.
3. Christie Deere, Part-Time Teacher, Asbury High School, retroactive to Jan. 4, 2022, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective school year 2021-2022. .
4. Shelbey Hayes, Bookkeeper, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, retroactive to Jan. 13, 2022.
5. Beth Anne Yarbrough, ISS Facilitator, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective Feb. 11, 2022, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective school year 2021-2022.
6. Jamie Dollar Childress, Temporary Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective Feb. 14, 2022.
7. Stephanie Printz, Teacher, Asbury Elementary School, filling a leave of absence, effective March 20, 2022.
The Board’s next meeting will be held March 10 at 3:30 p.m.
